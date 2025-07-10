Expand / Collapse search

Former Atlanta councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr. being honored

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 10, 2025 9:17am EDT
Ivory Lee Young Jr. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Mayor Andre Dickens will unveil a dedication marker honoring late Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr.
    • Young served District 3 from 2002 until his passing in 2018, shaping neighborhoods like Vine City and English Avenue
    • The ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. today at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Vine Street

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders will gather this afternoon to honor the legacy of the late City Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr., unveiling a dedication marker in his memory.

What we know:

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Vine Street, located in the heart of Vine City—one of the many neighborhoods Young passionately served during his time in office.

The backstory:

Young represented District 3 on the Atlanta City Council from 2002 until his death in 2018. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta City Councilman Ivory Young dead at age 56

During his tenure, he played a key role in revitalizing and advocating for communities including Vine City, English Avenue, and Washington Park. His leadership is credited with helping to shape a more equitable and vibrant Westside Atlanta.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by City of Atlanta. 

