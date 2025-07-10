Former Atlanta councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr. being honored

article

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens will unveil a dedication marker honoring late Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr. Young served District 3 from 2002 until his passing in 2018, shaping neighborhoods like Vine City and English Avenue The ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. today at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Vine Street



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders will gather this afternoon to honor the legacy of the late City Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr., unveiling a dedication marker in his memory.

What we know:

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Vine Street, located in the heart of Vine City—one of the many neighborhoods Young passionately served during his time in office.

The backstory:

Young represented District 3 on the Atlanta City Council from 2002 until his death in 2018.

During his tenure, he played a key role in revitalizing and advocating for communities including Vine City, English Avenue, and Washington Park. His leadership is credited with helping to shape a more equitable and vibrant Westside Atlanta.