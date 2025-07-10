Former Atlanta councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr. being honored
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders will gather this afternoon to honor the legacy of the late City Councilmember Ivory Lee Young Jr., unveiling a dedication marker in his memory.
What we know:
The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Vine Street, located in the heart of Vine City—one of the many neighborhoods Young passionately served during his time in office.
The backstory:
Young represented District 3 on the Atlanta City Council from 2002 until his death in 2018.
PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta City Councilman Ivory Young dead at age 56
During his tenure, he played a key role in revitalizing and advocating for communities including Vine City, English Avenue, and Washington Park. His leadership is credited with helping to shape a more equitable and vibrant Westside Atlanta.