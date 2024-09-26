Valdosta residents waiting for Hurricane Helene to reach them

Residents across south Georgia are preparing for Hurricane Helene, which is expected to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain later this evening. Emergency management officials from Valdosta to Atlanta are monitoring the situation closely as communities brace for the storm’s arrival.

Rainfall has subsided for now in the Valdosta area, but meteorologists predict high winds will hit the area later tonight, potentially toppling trees and power lines. Kim Loeffler, reporting live from Valdosta, said the region has experienced light rain on and off throughout the morning, but officials warn the most significant impact is yet to come.

This will be the third storm to strike Valdosta in just over a year. In August, Hurricane Dalia, a Category 2 storm, left 90% of Lowndes County without power for days. More recently, Tropical Storm Debby caused additional outages and damage in the area.

Emergency officials have urged residents to stock up on supplies and prepare for potential power outages lasting up to 72 hours. Residents responded quickly, with supplies flying off store shelves.

"We’ve been hit hard by storms lately, but we always come together," said one resident. "We look out for each other and help rebuild after every storm."

Local shelters, including Park Avenue Church, Corinth Baptist Church, and Valdosta State University, will open later this afternoon to offer refuge for those affected. Meanwhile, power crews are already stationed in Valdosta, ready to respond once the storm clears.

FOX 5 will continue to provide live updates as Tropical Storm Helene moves through the region.