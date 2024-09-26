Valdosta residents waiting for Hurricane Helene to reach them

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:11 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Lamar County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Butts County, Upson County
10
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:07 AM EDT until SAT 6:06 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:40 PM EDT until SAT 9:32 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:42 PM EDT until SAT 6:12 PM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Irwin County, Dougherty County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Clay County

Valdosta residents waiting for Hurricane Helene to reach them

By
Published  September 26, 2024 12:46pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Valdosta preparing for Hurricane Helene

All was calm in Valdosta, Georgia, at around noon on Thursday, but the city is waiting to be slammed by Hurricane Helene.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - Residents across south Georgia are preparing for Hurricane Helene, which is expected to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain later this evening. Emergency management officials from Valdosta to Atlanta are monitoring the situation closely as communities brace for the storm’s arrival.

Rainfall has subsided for now in the Valdosta area, but meteorologists predict high winds will hit the area later tonight, potentially toppling trees and power lines. Kim Loeffler, reporting live from Valdosta, said the region has experienced light rain on and off throughout the morning, but officials warn the most significant impact is yet to come.

This will be the third storm to strike Valdosta in just over a year. In August, Hurricane Dalia, a Category 2 storm, left 90% of Lowndes County without power for days. More recently, Tropical Storm Debby caused additional outages and damage in the area.

Emergency officials have urged residents to stock up on supplies and prepare for potential power outages lasting up to 72 hours. Residents responded quickly, with supplies flying off store shelves.

"We’ve been hit hard by storms lately, but we always come together," said one resident. "We look out for each other and help rebuild after every storm."

Local shelters, including Park Avenue Church, Corinth Baptist Church, and Valdosta State University, will open later this afternoon to offer refuge for those affected. Meanwhile, power crews are already stationed in Valdosta, ready to respond once the storm clears.

RELATED STORIES

FOX 5 will continue to provide live updates as Tropical Storm Helene moves through the region.