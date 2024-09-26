Atlanta prepares for potential flooding as Hurricane Helene approaches

In brief: Atlanta is taking actions to prevent potential flooding from Hurricane Helene by clearing storm drains to mitigate the risk of system overwhelm. The Department of Watershed Management has been working continuously to address the issue and prevent a repeat of the previous year's flood damage. Central United Methodist Church, which experienced severe flooding last year with extensive damage over $1.2 million, is particularly anxious about the incoming storm. The church has made repairs, including replacing doors after last year's damages, and hopes the improvements, along with the city's drain clearing, will prevent further flood impacts. The city's proactive measures, mainly focusing on maintaining the stormwater system, are crucial in averting another major flooding disaster.



The city of Atlanta is taking proactive measures to prevent flooding as Hurricane Helene approaches, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year’s storm damage. Dozens of stormwater collection teams from the Department of Watershed Management have been working around the clock to clear the city’s storm drains. Clogged drains were a major factor in the severe flooding that inundated parts of downtown and Midtown during a rainstorm last year, overwhelming the system.

This has been a 24-hour operation, the Department of Watershed Management reported, noting the urgency as the constant rain from Helene brings back unsettling memories for many, especially Central United Methodist Church in downtown.

"The first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope we don’t get flooded again,’" said Rev. Dr. Brian Tillman, Senior Pastor at the historic church. "This parking lot was completely filled with water, and we literally had cars floating in it."

Last year’s flooding caused extensive damage to the church, with the most severe impact in the fellowship hall and downstairs rooms. The congregation also lost its HVAC system, and the parking lot was submerged. The cost of repairs has exceeded $1.2 million, and the church is still negotiating with the city to help cover those expenses.

"It did a lot of damage, and we were in the process of repairing that damage. Now the storm is coming through, and we’re hopeful that this system will allow us to continue to make progress and not have to start all over again," Rev. Tillman added. The church has since replaced the doors where water breached the building, hoping the preventative measures will be enough this time.

As Atlanta braces for potential flooding, the city’s efforts to clean the drains could be key in preventing another costly disaster.