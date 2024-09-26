Atlanta prepares for potential flooding as Hurricane Helene approaches

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 7:11 PM EDT until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM EDT until SAT 6:06 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:45 PM EDT until MON 7:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Fayette County, DeKalb County, Clayton County, Upson County, Spalding County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Clayton County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County

Atlanta prepares for potential flooding as Hurricane Helene approaches

Published  September 26, 2024 6:38pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 5 Atlanta

Hurricane Helene's flooding rains: Atlanta prepares

The city of Atlanta spent Thursday sending crews to many of the spots typically hit by flooding during heavy rains to ensure roads will be passable to emergency vehicles as Hurricane Helene makes its way through Georgia.

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is taking proactive measures to prevent flooding as Hurricane Helene approaches, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year’s storm damage. Dozens of stormwater collection teams from the Department of Watershed Management have been working around the clock to clear the city’s storm drains. Clogged drains were a major factor in the severe flooding that inundated parts of downtown and Midtown during a rainstorm last year, overwhelming the system. 

This has been a 24-hour operation, the Department of Watershed Management reported, noting the urgency as the constant rain from Helene brings back unsettling memories for many, especially Central United Methodist Church in downtown. 

RELATED: The latest on Helene | Closings/cancelations

"The first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope we don’t get flooded again,’" said Rev. Dr. Brian Tillman, Senior Pastor at the historic church. "This parking lot was completely filled with water, and we literally had cars floating in it." 

City of Atlanta crews work to ensure the city's drainage system is clear and working ahead of Hurricane Helene. (City of Atlanta)

Last year’s flooding caused extensive damage to the church, with the most severe impact in the fellowship hall and downstairs rooms. The congregation also lost its HVAC system, and the parking lot was submerged. The cost of repairs has exceeded $1.2 million, and the church is still negotiating with the city to help cover those expenses. 

"It did a lot of damage, and we were in the process of repairing that damage. Now the storm is coming through, and we’re hopeful that this system will allow us to continue to make progress and not have to start all over again," Rev. Tillman added. The church has since replaced the doors where water breached the building, hoping the preventative measures will be enough this time. 

As Atlanta braces for potential flooding, the city’s efforts to clean the drains could be key in preventing another costly disaster. 