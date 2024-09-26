Hurricane Helene: How to keep electronics charged if power goes out

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:11 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Lamar County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Butts County, Upson County
14
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:07 AM EDT until SAT 6:06 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:40 PM EDT until SAT 9:32 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:45 PM EDT until MON 7:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:42 PM EDT until SAT 6:12 PM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:18 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Irwin County, Dougherty County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene: How to keep electronics charged if power goes out

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2024 4:12pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Charging electronics before an expected power outage due to severe weather is crucial for maintaining communication and access to vital information. 

Fully charged phones, tablets, and other devices ensure that you can stay updated on weather alerts, contact emergency services if needed, and communicate with loved ones. 

Additionally, keeping power banks and other backup batteries charged provides extra security in case the outage lasts longer than anticipated.

 In emergencies, access to charged electronics can be a lifeline, helping you navigate difficult conditions and remain informed until power is restored. Proper preparation can make a significant difference in safety and convenience.

The following is a list of 10 ways to keep your electronics charged during an extended power outage:

  • Portable power banks – Pre-charged power banks can provide multiple charges for smartphones, tablets, and other small devices.
  • Laptop – Most newer laptops can charge a phone multiple times. 
  • Solar chargers – Solar-powered chargers can keep your devices charged during the day when exposed to sunlight.
  • Car chargers – If you have a vehicle, you can use a car charger to charge devices via the car's battery or USB ports. However, make sure your vehicle is in a well-ventilated space while charging. 
  • Hand-crank chargers – These chargers generate power manually by cranking, which can provide enough energy for small devices like phones.
  • Portable generator – A small gas or solar-powered generator can keep larger devices or multiple electronics charged.
  • Laptop battery backup – Some laptops with larger battery capacities can be used to charge smaller devices like phones via USB.
  • Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) – A UPS battery can keep devices powered for a short time and provide emergency charging during an outage.
  • Battery-powered chargers – Some chargers can run off AA or AAA batteries to provide emergency power to phones and other small electronics.
  • Power inverters – A power inverter converts your car’s DC power into AC power, which can be used to charge multiple devices or power larger electronics.
  • Wind-up radios with USB ports – Some emergency radios have built-in hand cranks and USB ports to provide power for small devices.

RELATED STORIES