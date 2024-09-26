Hurricane Helene: How to keep electronics charged if power goes out

article

Charging electronics before an expected power outage due to severe weather is crucial for maintaining communication and access to vital information.

Fully charged phones, tablets, and other devices ensure that you can stay updated on weather alerts, contact emergency services if needed, and communicate with loved ones.

Additionally, keeping power banks and other backup batteries charged provides extra security in case the outage lasts longer than anticipated.

In emergencies, access to charged electronics can be a lifeline, helping you navigate difficult conditions and remain informed until power is restored. Proper preparation can make a significant difference in safety and convenience.

The following is a list of 10 ways to keep your electronics charged during an extended power outage:

Portable power banks – Pre-charged power banks can provide multiple charges for smartphones, tablets, and other small devices.

Laptop – Most newer laptops can charge a phone multiple times.

Solar chargers – Solar-powered chargers can keep your devices charged during the day when exposed to sunlight.

Car chargers – If you have a vehicle, you can use a car charger to charge devices via the car's battery or USB ports. However, make sure your vehicle is in a well-ventilated space while charging.

Hand-crank chargers – These chargers generate power manually by cranking, which can provide enough energy for small devices like phones.

Portable generator – A small gas or solar-powered generator can keep larger devices or multiple electronics charged.

Laptop battery backup – Some laptops with larger battery capacities can be used to charge smaller devices like phones via USB.

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) – A UPS battery can keep devices powered for a short time and provide emergency charging during an outage.

Battery-powered chargers – Some chargers can run off AA or AAA batteries to provide emergency power to phones and other small electronics.

Power inverters – A power inverter converts your car’s DC power into AC power, which can be used to charge multiple devices or power larger electronics.

Wind-up radios with USB ports – Some emergency radios have built-in hand cranks and USB ports to provide power for small devices.

RELATED STORIES