Urgent search for 10-year-old girl, 9-year-old cousin in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two children who disappeared Friday afternoon from a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
What we know:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit say 10-year-old Brooklyn Reeves and her 9-year-old cousin, Taylen Boykins, were last seen leaving their home at 2591 Etheridge Drive NW at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday.
Brooklyn is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tie-dye shirt, blue pajama pants and had her hair in a braided ponytail.
Taylen is described as a Black male, 4 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.
What we don't know:
Police say both children left the home together and have not been seen since.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or reach the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and images for this article.