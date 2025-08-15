Expand / Collapse search

Urgent search for 10-year-old girl, 9-year-old cousin in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2025 7:34pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins article

Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins, aged 10 and 9, disappeared from their northwest Atlanta home on Friday afternoon.
    • Brooklyn is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, last seen in a white tie-dye shirt and blue pajama pants; Taylen is a Black male, 4 feet 4 inches tall, 80 pounds, clothing description unknown.
    • Police urge anyone with information to contact 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit.

ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two children who disappeared Friday afternoon from a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit say 10-year-old Brooklyn Reeves and her 9-year-old cousin, Taylen Boykins, were last seen leaving their home at 2591 Etheridge Drive NW at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Brooklyn is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tie-dye shirt, blue pajama pants and had her hair in a braided ponytail.

Taylen is described as a Black male, 4 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

What we don't know:

Police say both children left the home together and have not been seen since.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or reach the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and images for this article.

Missing PersonsNewsAtlanta