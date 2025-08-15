Road Rage on Highway 166: Two young girls injured in Atlanta shooting

The Brief Bennie McCoy, 21, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony, following a road rage incident on Highway 166. The incident began with a fender-bender, leading to shots fired into a vehicle carrying two young girls, who were grazed by a bullet and are expected to recover. Witnesses and locals expressed shock over the shooting, emphasizing the importance of staying calm in tense situations to avoid escalation.



A suspect is in custody after two girls were grazed by a bullet in what police say was a road rage shooting on Highway 166 on Friday morning.

Bennie McCoy arrested

What we know:

Atlanta police arrested 21-year-old Bennie McCoy. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and hit-and-run. McCoy will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta shooting injures young girls

The backstory:

Police responded to a gas station in East Point around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two juveniles who had been shot inside a car. The children – two girls ages 8 and 13 – were transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and are "stable," according to police.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the girls' mother was involved in a minor collision with the shooter on Highway 166 westbound near Sylvan Road in Atlanta. When the girls' mother tried to flag down the other driver, they apparently fired one shot, hitting both girls. Police say they were grazed by the same bullet and are expected to recover.

Reaction to road rage shooting

What they're saying:

Elyse Logan, who drove past the gas station just after the incident, said she didn’t realize what had happened until later. "I got a 10-year-old and 13-year-old. That could have easily been me," she said.

Dominique Perry, a frequent visitor to the area, called the shooting shocking. "An 8-year-old and 13-year-old — it’s just shocking because I’m usually in this area. It just hit me," she said.

Both women urged drivers to stay calm in tense moments. "For the most part I try not to engage because that’s what they want. They want you to step out of your character," Perry said.

What we don't know:

Police say they worked closely with East Point officers.