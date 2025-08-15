Road rage along I-985 in Flowery Branch under investigation

article

Traffic has returned to normal after a Georgia State Patrol trooper said a road rage crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 985.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist Flowery Branch police with the accident along I-985 near Exit 14, which left all southbound lanes closed. One left northbound lane was also closed.

The lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.

What we don't know:

No word on what caused the crash or when the road will reopen.

We are waiting for more details from the Flowery Branch Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.