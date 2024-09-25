Hurricane Helene: Mobilizing to help unhoused ahead of storm

In brief: Emergency shelter provided for the homeless by Frontline Response International. Teams actively transporting individuals to the shelter. Shelter equipped with food, clothing, and beds. Safe space crucial due to risk of flash floods and unsafe structures from Hurricane Helene. Shelter seeks volunteers and donations, capacity for 157 people.



Hurricane Helene could be especially dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. One crisis intervention group has opened its doors to provide an emergency shelter for people to weather the storm.

Frontline Response International activated its emergency shelter and sent out teams to pick up people so they don’t have to take their chances in the brutal weather.

Nawjaye Sundiata says living on the streets is tough even in good weather. "It’s very dangerous," Sundiata said.

RELATED: The latest on Helene | Closings/cancelations

Frontline Response International is working to give the unhoused shelter during Helene. (FOX 5)

Sundiata is grateful Frontline Response opened its doors, so he doesn't have to risk his life in the unforgiving elements. "I would be out in the midst of the storm," Sundiata said.

Terry Tucker, CEO of the crisis intervention group Frontline Response, says his team has kept an eye on Helene since Monday. "When there’s an imminent threat to unhoused people, we mobilize," Tucker said.

The group activated their emergency shelter Wednesday night. "We have hot food, we have games, we have counselors, we have clothes, we have toiletry items," Tucker said. "Most importantly, we have a bed they could sleep in."

Helene has metro Atlanta in the crosshairs. People experiencing homelessness are at special risk. "There can be flash floods. Somebody could be sleeping somewhere. Something could come through the night, and they don’t get out in time. With the wind that’s coming along with it, there could be structures that are not necessarily safe," Tucker said.

Heavy rains from a front fall on Atlanta ahead of Helene on Sept. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

Frontline dispatched teams in vans to pick up people who need a hand and a safe place to ride out the storm. "Any time there’s something that could pose a danger to unhoused individuals, we don’t wait for them to come to us; we go out looking and making sure that everybody has a safe place to go," Tucker said. "Having a place where they know they can go where they’re going to be protected from the elements is absolutely critical during this time."

The shelter can accommodate 157 people. They need volunteers and donations. Go to frontlineresponse.org