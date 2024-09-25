Hurricane Helene: Mobilizing to help unhoused ahead of storm

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:12 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:48 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Butts County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Pike County, Upson County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Lamar County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene: Mobilizing to help unhoused ahead of storm

By
Published  September 25, 2024 10:10pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Hurricane Helene could be especially dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. One crisis intervention group has opened its doors to provide an emergency shelter for people to weather the storm. 

Frontline Response International activated its emergency shelter and sent out teams to pick up people so they don’t have to take their chances in the brutal weather. 

Nawjaye Sundiata says living on the streets is tough even in good weather. "It’s very dangerous," Sundiata said. 

RELATED: The latest on Helene | Closings/cancelations

Frontline Response International is working to give the unhoused shelter during Helene.

Frontline Response International is working to give the unhoused shelter during Helene.  (FOX 5)

Sundiata is grateful Frontline Response opened its doors, so he doesn't have to risk his life in the unforgiving elements. "I would be out in the midst of the storm," Sundiata said. 

Terry Tucker, CEO of the crisis intervention group Frontline Response, says his team has kept an eye on Helene since Monday. "When there’s an imminent threat to unhoused people, we mobilize," Tucker said. 

The group activated their emergency shelter Wednesday night. "We have hot food, we have games, we have counselors, we have clothes, we have toiletry items," Tucker said. "Most importantly, we have a bed they could sleep in." 

Helene has metro Atlanta in the crosshairs. People experiencing homelessness are at special risk. "There can be flash floods. Somebody could be sleeping somewhere. Something could come through the night, and they don’t get out in time. With the wind that’s coming along with it, there could be structures that are not necessarily safe," Tucker said. 

Heavy rains from a front fall on Atlanta ahead of Helene on Sept. 25, 2024.

Heavy rains from a front fall on Atlanta ahead of Helene on Sept. 25, 2024.  (FOX 5)

Frontline dispatched teams in vans to pick up people who need a hand and a safe place to ride out the storm. "Any time there’s something that could pose a danger to unhoused individuals, we don’t wait for them to come to us; we go out looking and making sure that everybody has a safe place to go," Tucker said. "Having a place where they know they can go where they’re going to be protected from the elements is absolutely critical during this time." 

The shelter can accommodate 157 people. They need volunteers and donations. Go to frontlineresponse.org 