'Sinkhole' opens in Chinatown Mall parking lot in Chamblee

A "sinkhole" opened on Thursday morning in a parking lot at Chinatown Mall.

According to a post by the City of Chamblee on Facebook, a contractor has been contacted to make repairs.

A reason for the sinkhole was not given, and it is not known at this time how long the repairs will take.

Heavy rain moved into the metro Atlanta area on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Helene.

Chinatown Mall is located at 5383 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee.

