PHOTOS: Snapped tree kills girl, lightning burns home, severe weather damage in metro Atlanta

The Brief Severe weather damaged multiple parts of the metro Atlanta area over the weekend. A hailstorm was just part of a series of severe weather events affecting the region, including fiery lightning strikes, tornado activity and snapped trees. We have confirmed at least one death.



Severe weather swept through Georgia, causing large hail in Clayton County, a roof collapse in Forsyth County, a fatal tree fall in Fulton County, a lightning-induced house fire in Gwinnett County, and an EF-1 tornado in Hall County.

Clayton County

Hail in Clayton County

Multiple residents around Clayton County reported seeing large hail Friday afternoon.

One FOX 5 Atlanta viewer said they ended up driving through a severe thunderstorm and hailstorm while traveling from Cornelia to Clayton County on Highway 23.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer sees thick hail build-up during a drive from Cornelia to Clayton County on Highway 23.

Forsyth County

Roof collapses in Alpharetta, unincorporated Forsyth County

The roof over Chemence Medical, Inc., in Alpharetta came crashing down on employees during the storm Friday.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. At least one of them was hit by debris.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Forsyth Fire reported to a collapsed roof in Alpharetta on May 2, 2025.

Officials say the building was damaged and flooded.

Fulton County

Tree falls on sleeping child, kills her

Ten-year-old A'erica Dixon was at home on Mims Street SW with her mom, grandmother and three other family members when a tree came crashing down on her at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

She died from her injuries.

The mother and grandmother were rushed to the hospital.

"My sister is not doing good of course," said Erica Melson, A'erica's aunt. "My mom is in critical condition, but you know, we're praying for the best. That's all we can do."

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Gwinnett County

Lightning fire strikes home on Tower View Trail

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Snellville Saturday night at around 9:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tower View Trail SW.

A neighbor said they saw flames coming from the roof.

There was one person inside the home who made it out safely before firefighters came.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A home in the 4000 block of Tower View Trail SW in Snellville caught fire after being struck by lightning during a strong line of storms over the weekend.

The crew managed to contain the fire to the attic space.

They believe it was caused by a lightning strike during a strong storm passing through the area.

Hall County

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Hall County

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Hall County Friday night at likely 90 mph.

It formed over the northern part of Lake Lanier, just north of Gainesville. It was on the ground for about 9 minutes, traveling about 2.7 miles.

Most damage was limited to snapped or uprooted trees off of Thompson Bridge Road, Highway 60, near Lakewood Baptist Church, at an apartment complex along North Cliff Colony Drive, near the west-end of Basin Road, and over The Bluffs along Cochran Road and Willow Trace.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Trees down near Lakewood Baptist Church

According to surveyors, there were plenty of eyewitnesses.

Lake Lanier ‘water spout’

Large hail in Gainesville

One FOX 5 Atlanta viewer said she and her neighbors experienced several rounds of hail Friday night. At one point, she heard tornado sirens go off in her Gainesville neighborhood.