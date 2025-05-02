Storm sends roof crashing down on Alpharetta workers, multiple people injured

The Brief A roof collapse occurred at Clemence Medical Products in Alpharetta during a thunderstorm, causing damage and flooding. Most employees escaped safely, but four were hospitalized with minor injuries. One person was hit by debris, according to the Forsyth County Fire Department.



The roof of an Alpharetta business reportedly collapsed on its workers in the middle of the day Friday, according to fire officials.

What we know:

It happened at around 1 p.m. at Clemence Medical Products on Technology Drive. The company reportedly makes glue used during medical procedures.

Officials say the crew was in the middle of production as a thunderstorm pushed through unincorporated Forsyth County.

That severe weather caused a large portion of the roof to come crashing down. Most of the employees made it out safely.

Four employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. At least one of them was hit by debris.

Officials say the building is damaged and flooded.

