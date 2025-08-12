Car crashes into northeast Atlanta home after allegedly running from police

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A car crashed into another car and building in northeast Atlanta on Aug. 12, 2025.

The Brief Three people are injured after a car crashed into an apartment building in northeast Atlanta, according to police. Officers said they responded to calls of a car crashing into a building on Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Morosgo Drive NE. Police said officers' preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car ran from a traffic stop, but lost control of his car.



What we know:

Officers said they responded to calls of a car crashing into a building on Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Morosgo Drive NE. When officers arrived, they said they found two people in a car and a female inside the building. All three of them were alert, conscious and breathing and taken to the hospital.

Police said officers' preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car ran from a traffic stop, but lost control of his car. They say the driver hit another car and then crashed into the building.

Dig deeper:

A FOX 5 crew on the scene saw both cars with significant damage being towed away. The crew also saw a hole in the building from where the car hit it.

What's next:

Officers are still investigating, according to police.