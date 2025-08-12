Repeat offender arrested for peeping into KSU off-campus apartment

The Brief Alijah Pough was arrested for peeping into the gym at Sova Apartments near Kennesaw State University, marking his third arrest for similar behavior. Pough has a history of targeting the same complex, with prior arrests for public indecency and a criminal trespass order banning him from the property. Residents, like Tiffani Fletcher, express concern and suggest increased safety measures, such as tinting gym windows, to prevent further incidents.



A 29-year-old man is back in jail after police say he was caught peering through the windows of a student apartment complex gym, marking at least his third arrest for similar behavior in recent months.

Peeping Tom reported near KSU

What we know:

Court documents show Alijah Pough was recorded on surveillance video on July 31 looking into the gym at the Sova Apartments, which is located near Kennesaw State University and is home to many students. Investigators say Pough is not a resident of the complex.

Pough was arrested Aug. 8 and booked into the Cobb County Jail on a Peeping Tom charge. According to court records, he was "spying on females present in the facility" when he was spotted on camera.

Prior Peeping Tom, trespass arrest

Dig deeper:

Police say this is not the first time Pough has targeted the same complex. Records show he was previously issued a criminal trespass order banning him from the property. He has also been arrested and convicted twice for public indecency earlier this year after surveillance video showed him "watching women workout" while touching himself.

Kennesaw residents react

What they're saying:

"It makes me really nervous," said resident Tiffani Fletcher, who lives in the complex and is aware of the earlier incidents.

Fletcher said she believes the building should take additional safety measures. "I would just say most likely for safety, just tint the windows. The gym has multiple floors, so you’re able to see inside the gym, no matter where you are outside, inside the building, everywhere," she said.

While she is relieved the police have made another arrest, Fletcher remains uneasy. "Kind of just makes you not want to go back to the gym because you have somebody outside watching you," she said.

What we don't know:

No word on when Pough will next appear in court.