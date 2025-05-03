Tree falls on Atlanta home, kills 10-year-old girl in the middle of the night

An Atlanta family is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old girl who was killed when a tree fell on her home early Saturday morning.

What we know:

A'erica Dixon was at home on Mims Street SW with her mom, grandmother and three other family members when a tree came crashing down at around 3 a.m., trapping them inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A'erica Dixon at 9-years-old (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder. They wished not to be identified.)

While her mom and grandma were rushed to the hospital, officials say A'erica died from her injuries.

The American Red Cross has reportedly stepped in to support her family as they grieve and figure out how to rebuild.

Tomeka Dixon, a cousin, has also started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs for the little girl.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene working to learn more about this tragedy.