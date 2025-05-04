LIVE: Sen. Raphael Warnock hosts Atlanta town hall

Sen. Raphael Warnock participated in a town hall in south Atlanta late Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The town hall was set to begin at 4 p.m. ET at Zion Hill Baptist Church, but didn't kick off until around 4:20 p.m.

Attendees had to pre-register.

Before the event started, Zion Hill Pastor Aaron L. Parker, Ph. D., asked the audience to remain respectful while they presented their questions.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock at town hall at Zion Hill Baptist Church on May 4, 2025.

Timeline:

Right off the bat, Sen. Warnock was heavily critical of the Trump administration.

He joked that this had been the longest 100 days of his life, referencing President Donald Trump's recent milestone in office.

He also harped on the firing of federal workers and expressed his disappointment in the deep funding cuts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At 4:40 p.m., he finished his remarks and opened the floor for questions from the public.

