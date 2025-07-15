North Georgia K-9 dies in hot car, deputy fired

article

The Brief The Dade County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Georgia died on Sunday while her handler was in the sheriff's office. Officials said the temperature was between 100 and 102 degrees in Trenton on Sunday. The deputy went into the building while Georgia was in the car. The sheriff's office said it fired the deputy who left Georgia in the car and turned its investigation over to the Dade County District Attorney.



A deputy in far North Georgia was fired after their K-9 deputy died while in a hot police car for a long period of time.

What happened to Dade County's K9?

What we know:

The Dade County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Georgia died on Sunday while her handler was in the sheriff's office.

After the death, the office began investigating.

Officials said the temperature was between 100 and 102 degrees in Trenton on Sunday. The deputy went into the building while Georgia was in the car. While the deputy was inside, officials said the air-conditioning compressor on the car malfunctioned, causing the car to heat up.

The heat alarm in the car also malfunctioned, so the handler was never alerted to how hot the car got, deputies said.

Officials said those two things, along with the deputy leaving Georgia in the car for an "unacceptable amount of time" led to her death.

How will the sheriff's office prevent another K9 death?

What's next:

Because of the death, the sheriff's office said it is implementing new rules to keep this from happening again.

Any K-9 car that needs service will be worked on, and not given back to handlers, until it is in 100 percent working condition. K-9 handlers can no longer leave their K-9 partner in the car for an extended period of time.

The sheriff's office said it fired the deputy who left Georgia in the car and turned its investigation over to the Dade County District Attorney. The office said it will be fully transparent with the investigation, and will give an update once the DA makes a decision.

Deputies upset over K9 death

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are aching at the loss of K-9 Georgia. Many of you know that she was donated to us by a local family, at no cost to the sheriff’s office. She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy, and had all the potential to be the 'best of the best.' She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her," a statement from the office said.