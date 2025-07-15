LaGrange police searching for suspect in deadly dog attack

article

The Brief Derrick Parker is wanted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and allowing a dog to run at large. Parker's pit bull allegedly attacked an elderly woman on Friday, killing her. Police have searched several locations for Parker but have not found him.



LaGrange police are trying to locate a man whose dog attacked and killed an elderly woman last week.

What we know:

Detectives said Derrick Parker is wanted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and allowing a dog to run at large. Police have searched several locations for Parker but have not found him.

Parker's pit bull allegedly attacked an elderly woman on Friday, killing her, according to police.

The backstory:

At about 11:11 a.m. on July 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the intersection of Swanson Street and Juniper Street after receiving reports of a person being attacked by dogs. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Theresa Patterson, in the roadway being actively attacked by two large dogs.

Police were able to intervene and stop the attack, providing emergency medical aid until paramedics with AMR arrived. The woman was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment, but officials said she later died of her injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Parker is should contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers.