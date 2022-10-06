Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion
A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s claims that he didn’t know who she was.
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
FOX 5 Poll: Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker after abortion allegations
A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia after a new report of abortion allegations against Walker.