Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.