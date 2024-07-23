Could Sen. Raphael Warnock become the next vice president of the U.S.?

article

Before Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly secured more than the required number of delegates needed for the Democratic party's nomination, multiple names were being tossed as replacements for President Biden.

One of those names was Georgia's Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Eight members of the New York Times' staff took a look at potential contenders for president and ranked them on a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 meaning the person would have no chance of beating Trump and 10 meaning he/she would crush him.

The other contenders who were assessed included Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Warnock did quite well overall in the assessment. In fact, he only scored slightly lower than Gretchen Whitmer and higher than VP Kamala Harris.

Novelist and contributing writer Ross Barkan said that Warnock is the "rare Democrat who can excite the Black working class and white liberals alike."

Contributing opinion writer Jane Coaston pointed out that Warnock has won twice in Georgia and can "generate enthusiasm."

Opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg called him "eloquent, unifying and inspiring," and Patrick Healy said he is a "political talent but still a relative unknown among voters nationally."

Only opinion columnist Pamela Paul was decidedly not enthusiastic about Warnock, saying his background as a religious leader and activist is not typical for a presidential candidate and he is "too progressive for a deeply polarized party in which more Democrats and more independents would welcome a more traditionally liberal or more moderate candidate."

Additionally, the Washington Post also included Warnock in a list of potential Biden replacements in an article they published on June 28, almost one month ago. Link to article.

According to their analysis, Warnock's 2022 campaign was seen as a road map for how Democrats could run in 2024, and his stock seems to be higher than that of other Black candidates who have appeared on similar lists.

Now that Harris seems to have locked up the nomination, Warnock's name is being floated as a potential vice-presidential candidate along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Retired Adm. William McRaven, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (in addition to those previously mentioned).

Warnock, who is the pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, became the first Black person to be elected senator in Georgia in 2020. Since then, he has been on the ballot five times and has won each time.

However, if Warnock is selected as Harris' running mate, it would mean that the Democrats would lose the seat if they won the election. Under Georgia law, the governor, who is a Republican, would appoint a successor, and it would be highly unlikely for him to appoint a non-Republican.

Warnock Endorses Harris

After Biden stepped aside and announced his endorsement of Harris, Warnock was quick to follow with his own endorsement.

Sen. Warnock released a statement saying he was proud to have worked with Biden and Harris and he is now proud to endorse her candidacy.

Harris' Support of Warnock

VP Harris has supported Warnock politically in the past. In December 2020, VP Harris attended a drive-in rally in Columbus in support of Warnock and now-Sen. Jon Ossoff. In January 2021, she appeared at a Get Out The Vote campaign event with Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff in Garden City, Georgia.

Who is Sen. Warnock?

Sen. Raphael Warnock was born on July 23, 1969, in Savannah. Raised in the Kayton Homes public housing project, Warnock was the 11th of 12 children.

Warnock's academic journey led him to Morehouse College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. He furthered his theological education at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, where he earned Master of Divinity, Master of Philosophy, and Doctor of Philosophy degrees. After ordination, he served as an assistant pastor for a Baptist Church in the Harlem district of New York City.

After serving as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Warnock became the senior pastor in 2005 of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the historic congregation once led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His leadership at Ebenezer has been marked by his commitment to civil rights and social justice.

Warnock's advocacy soon extended beyond the pulpit into the realm of politics, where he championed issues such as healthcare, voting rights, and economic justice. His dedication to these causes led him to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020. In January 2021, Warnock made history by becoming Georgia's first Black senator after winning a closely contested runoff election against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Beyond his senatorial duties, Warnock is also an author, having written "The Divided Mind of the Black Church: Theology, Piety, and Public Witness," which explores the Black church's role in addressing social issues. He continues to serve as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, making him one of the few sitting U.S. senators who also holds a pastoral position.