Georgia Democrats, Republicans condemn Trump assassination attempt

Both Georgia Democrats and Republicans are thankful that former President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Many of them have spoken out publicly to condemn the attack, including Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"I am disheartened and deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic events," Warnock said from the pulpit of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday morning. "Yesterday's attack is an attack on all of us because it is an attack on democracy - the sacred and precious right of the American people to choose and to do so non-violently and if we lose that we lose the very idea of America."

It's a sentiment shared by state leaders across party lines. Republican State Sen. John Albers released his own statement on Sunday applauding the quick response of first responders. He also criticized language reportedly used by President Joe Biden in a private phone call with donors last week in which he said, in part, " … we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye."

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead aft Expand

PHOTOS: Attempted assassination of former President Trump at Pennsylvania rally

"It is dangerous and wrong when political opponents become enemies and use words such as ‘bullseye’ and ‘threat,'" Albers said. "This foolish and dangerous behavior encourages others to act with terroristic intentions rather than having an honest debate."

Former first lady Melania Trump also released a statement following the attack.

"We have always been a unique nation. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," she said. Read the rest of her statement here.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: The ceiling of the Fiserv Forum is shown on the day before the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwauk Expand

Now, all eyes are turning to the Republican National Convention scheduled to take place in Milwaukee this week. Georgia will have a significant presence, with 59 delegates and dozens of alternates in attendance.

The Secret Service held a press conference Sunday afternoon confirming they would not be making any security changes despite Saturday's attack.

"It's not about red and blue. It's not about right and left, this is about right and wrong," he said.