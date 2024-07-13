Trump injured, possibly shot at Pennsylvania rally; Fulton County co-defendants react

article

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at a rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania after the sound of apparent gunshots.

Trump's campaign immediately released a statement updating the public that the former president was okay.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," his campaign posted. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Several of the co-defendants indicted alongside the former president in Fulton County for allegedly scheming to illegally overthrow the 2020 election took to social media to express their concerns and wishes for his speedy recovery.

Here's a look at their reactions:

Rudy Giuliani

"We ask all Americans to pray for President Donald J. Trump and anyone else who may have been hit. President Trump's immediate reaction is a reminder of the strength and courage of this great American. May God be with us all at this time of great peril," he tweeted.

Mark Meadows

"Pray for President Trump," Meadows tweeted. "God be with him, those around him, and his Secret Service detail who acted heroically."

Jeffrey Clark

"2024’s Iwo Jima. President Trump’s welfare is most important," Jeffrey Clark said. "But if President Trump recovers as I pray he does, no one is going to tell me that he’s not going to win this election in a landslide. #PrayforTrump"

Jenna Ellis

"Pray for Trump," Ellis tweeted.

Michael Roman

Mike Roman posted a Getty photo of former President Trump holding up a fist moments after shots were possibly fired at his rally in Pennsylvania.

David Shafer

"Prayers up for President Donald J. Trump and our nation," Shafer tweeted. "He never gives up."