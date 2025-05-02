Unreliable elevators leave elderly residents stranded at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Elderly residents at Columbia Heritage in Atlanta are facing significant challenges due to unreliable elevators.
Some of them say they've had to miss crucial appointments due to the inconvenience.
What we know:
Columbia Residential is a housing unit for residents 62 years old and older.
The building has two elevators inside. As of May 2, 2025, neither are working properly.
An elevator at Columbia Heritage at West Highland Senior Residences in Atlanta
Senior citizens say they have missed doctor's appointments, therapy sessions, Ubers and Church buses because the elevators are not working properly.
What we don't know:
It's still unclear when the elevator will be repaired.
The residents and the property management team tell FOX 5 they're still waiting for a part to come in.
The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor interviewed about 20 residents, a media representative for the Atlanta Housing Authority and a media representative from Columbia Residential Property Management Team.