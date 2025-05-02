Unreliable elevators leave elderly residents stranded at Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief Residents at Columbia Heritage at West Highland Senior Residences say both of their building elevators are not reliable. Many of the residents are wheelchair or walker users, and say the steps are not a legitimate option for them. Columbia Residential Property Management told FOX 5 it is renovating the property, which includes refurbishing the elevator.



Elderly residents at Columbia Heritage in Atlanta are facing significant challenges due to unreliable elevators.

Some of them say they've had to miss crucial appointments due to the inconvenience.

What we know:

Columbia Residential is a housing unit for residents 62 years old and older.

The building has two elevators inside. As of May 2, 2025, neither are working properly.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An elevator at Columbia Heritage at West Highland Senior Residences in Atlanta

Senior citizens say they have missed doctor's appointments, therapy sessions, Ubers and Church buses because the elevators are not working properly.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear when the elevator will be repaired.

The residents and the property management team tell FOX 5 they're still waiting for a part to come in.