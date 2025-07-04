Bodycam: Police confront armed man wandering in Atlanta neighborhood

article

A man is in custody after witnesses told police that he fired several shots in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The arrest by Atlanta police officers was caught on body camera.

What we know:

Authorities say officers were called to the area of Garibaldi Street SW and Stephens Street SW around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a suspicious man walking in the road with a gun in his hand.

A witness was able to take a photo of the man, which they texted to 911 dispatchers.

When they got to the scene, the officers confronted the suspect, who dropped the gun and surrendered to police without incident.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Jaulil McGlothlin was charged with reckless conduct and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the importance of when citizens see something, they should say something, and if possible, share something," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Facebook.