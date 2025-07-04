Family searching for answers after deadly shooting of DeKalb County father

article

The Brief Darion Pharr was shot and killed on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Tree View Drive. So far, no one is in custody for his killing. Family members gathered on Thursday to remember his life and ask for help solving the case.



Loved ones in DeKalb County are remembering a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week at an apartment complex.

On Thursday night, a candlelight vigil took place to honor the life of Darion Pharr.

What we know:

Officials say Pharr was shot around noon on Wednesday at a complex on Tree View Drive.

According to investigators, officers arrived at the complex to find the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not identified the gunman and are looking into whether an argument led to the violence.

What they're saying:

Pharr's grandmother told FOX 5 that he was like a son to her and that he had immense love for his kids.

"This is his child, and he has another on the way. So the other one on the way - he ain't gonna never get to see his child," Loretta Harris said. "I got a video of with my son lovey-dovey on his baby. He loves his kids. He will do anything for his kids and for them to take his life that is not right at all."

Loretta Harris, the victim's grandmother, said he loved his family and kids. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to call the DeKalb County Police Department.