Businesses destroyed in early morning Clayton County strip mall fire

The Brief An early morning fire in a Clayton County strip mall destroyed two businesses and damaged a third, with the roof collapsing. The fire began in a dry cleaner's shop, affecting a smoke shop and a Chinese restaurant; no injuries were reported. Business owner Genese Chrispin plans to rebuild but is taking time to recover, while fire officials investigate the cause.



An early morning fire tore through a strip mall on State Highway 85 in Clayton County, causing the roof to collapse and leaving two businesses destroyed and a third badly damaged.

What we know:

The fire began in a Jonesboro dry cleaner's shop and quickly spread.

The fire also impacted American One Hour Cleaners, where customers arrived Friday afternoon to find their clothes reduced to ashes.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ An early morning fire tore through a strip mall on State Highway 85 in Clayton County.

A Chinese restaurant in the strip mall suffered heat and water damage.

Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Genese Chrispin, the owner of Three Five Smoke Shop, one of the affected businesses, said she was devastated after receiving a call from emergency services at around 1:30 a.m.

"My business is destroyed. This is literally my savings. This is all I had," Chrispin said.

Having operated her business for seven years, she is now tasked with trying to rebuild everything.

Chrispin hopes to eventually reopen her store but plans to take time to process the loss and focus on her family.

What's next:

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.