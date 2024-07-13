Trump injured at deadly Pennsylvania rally shooting; Georgia leaders react

article

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday after shots were fired, leaving many people to wonder whether it was an assassination attempt.

Trump's campaign quickly gave a reassuring update that Trump was "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Meanwhile, the Secret Service tweeted that an investigation had been launched.

Just before 9 p.m., Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to release his own statement regarding the shooting:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

At least one attendee was killed in the shooting. The Butler County District Attorney confirmed that the suspected shooter was also dead.

Here's a look at the immediate reactions of Georgia officials who condemned the shooting and wished for the former president's recovery:

Gov. Brian Kemp

"We are all praying for former President Trump, his family, and everyone at the Pennsylvania rally."

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

"Political violence should be condemned in all forms. A free and fair election demands such. We are praying for the recovery of former President Trump and that the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly."

The Carter Center

"The Carter Center condemns the violence that took place at former President Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania. While we don't know all the facts, we do know that all Americans should be able to gather peaceably without fear of violence. Our thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by this horrific act, and we call on all Americans to embrace civility in our democratic processes."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

"Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the greatest President of all time," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted moments after the incident.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

"I am so thankful President Trump is safe. Jan and I are praying for him and for everyone at the event. It is unacceptable for political agreements to turn violent. I am praying for our country and stand behind President Trump as he tries to unite the divisions that led to this despicable act."

Attorney General Chris Carr

"What happened today is unconscionable. Violence has no place in the American political system. None. This attack and any like it cannot be tolerated. My prayers go to former President Trump and the others who may have been harmed."

Sen. Raphael Warnock

"In America, we settle our political differences democratically—not violently. I am deeply saddened by today’s events in Pennsylvania. I condemn any violence aimed at former President Trump in the strongest terms, and pray for him, his family & our nation. We are better than this."

Sen. Jon Ossoff

"I join all Georgians and Americans in condemning this despicable act of violence and pray former President Trump makes a full recovery. I thank the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response. Political violence is never acceptable and can never be tolerated."

President Joe Biden

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Vice President Kamala Harris

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

Former Vice President Mike Pence

"Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us."

Former President Barack Obama

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics."