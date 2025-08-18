Some CDC employees returning to Atlanta headquarters after attack

The Brief Enhanced security measures are in place as CDC employees begin returning to the Roybal campus following the Aug. 8 shooting that left DeKalb County Officer David Rose dead; four damaged buildings remain closed except to critical staff. A portrait of Officer Rose — painted by Ohio artist Ron Moore Jr. — is being delivered to metro Atlanta today as a tribute to the fallen officer. Donations continue to grow for Rose’s pregnant wife and two children, with a GoFundMe surpassing $530,000 and the Atlanta Track Club contributing more than $40,000 from its "Atlanta’s Finest 5K.



Some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees are heading back to campus this morning for the first time since a gunman opened fire outside the agency’s Atlanta headquarters earlier this month, killing a responding police officer.

What we know:

Officials say enhanced security measures are now in place at the Roybal campus on Briarcliff Road. Employees were given the option to return in person or continue working remotely. Four of the six CDC buildings struck during the attack — which left nearly 200 bullet holes — will remain closed to all but critical staff while repairs are underway.

Dig deeper:

The deadly incident happened Friday, Aug. 8, when a shooter fired hundreds of rounds at the complex. No CDC personnel were injured, but DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was fatally shot while responding to the scene.

A portrait of Officer Rose, created by Ohio-based artist Ron Moore Jr., is expected to arrive in metro Atlanta today. Moore, who said the piece took more than 20 hours to complete, hopes the Rose family finds comfort in the gesture.

Community support continues to pour in for the officer’s wife — who is pregnant — and their two children. A GoFundMe campaign has topped $530,000. The Atlanta Track Club is also donating more than $40,000 to an education fund for Rose’s children, raised during Saturday’s "Atlanta’s Finest 5K."

