Some CDC employees returning to Atlanta headquarters after attack
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees are heading back to campus this morning for the first time since a gunman opened fire outside the agency’s Atlanta headquarters earlier this month, killing a responding police officer.
What we know:
Officials say enhanced security measures are now in place at the Roybal campus on Briarcliff Road. Employees were given the option to return in person or continue working remotely. Four of the six CDC buildings struck during the attack — which left nearly 200 bullet holes — will remain closed to all but critical staff while repairs are underway.
Dig deeper:
The deadly incident happened Friday, Aug. 8, when a shooter fired hundreds of rounds at the complex. No CDC personnel were injured, but DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was fatally shot while responding to the scene.
MOST RECENT STORIES
- CDC Atlanta shooting: Emory police officer confronted gunman, records show
- CDC Atlanta shooting: Memorials continue to grow for Officer Rose
A portrait of Officer Rose, created by Ohio-based artist Ron Moore Jr., is expected to arrive in metro Atlanta today. Moore, who said the piece took more than 20 hours to complete, hopes the Rose family finds comfort in the gesture.
RELATED STORIES
- Mom of officer killed in CDC shooting 'trying to cope'
- CDC shooting: Ohio artist sketches portrait of slain DeKalb officer
Community support continues to pour in for the officer’s wife — who is pregnant — and their two children. A GoFundMe campaign has topped $530,000. The Atlanta Track Club is also donating more than $40,000 to an education fund for Rose’s children, raised during Saturday’s "Atlanta’s Finest 5K."
RELATED: Atlanta Track Club donates more than $40K to Officer David Rose's family