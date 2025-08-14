CDC Atlanta shooting attack: Emory police officer confronted gunman, records show

article

The Brief Officer Mark Morgan of Emory University Police fired at gunman Patrick Joseph White during the shooting at the CDC campus, where White killed a DeKalb County police officer before committing suicide. White fired nearly 200 rounds, hitting six CDC buildings, and used guns obtained from his father's safe; he believed the COVID-19 vaccine caused his depression and suicidal thoughts. The Emory University Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine Officer Morgan's use of force in the incident.



Authorities have identified the officer who opened fire on a gunman during last week’s deadly attack at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus in Atlanta.

Emory police officer named

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Emory University Police Officer Mark Morgan fired at 47-year-old Patrick Joseph White during the Aug. 8 shooting on Clifton Road. White is accused of killing DeKalb County police officer David Rose before turning the gun on himself.

Morgan, 32, joined the Emory University Police Department in April 2024, according to the agency’s social media. His LinkedIn page indicates it is his first job in law enforcement.

CDC Atlanta shooting attack

The backstory:

Investigators said White fired nearly 200 rounds, striking six CDC buildings. No one inside the CDC or a nearby daycare was injured.

According to the GBI, the guns used in the attack belonged to White’s father. White allegedly broke into a safe at his family’s home to obtain them.

Officials said White believed the COVID-19 vaccine had made him depressed and suicidal.

Waiting for Emory to respond

What we don't know:

Typically, most departments have a policy in place which would put an officer involved in a shooting on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Emory Police have not said if that is the case with Officer Morgan.

GBI investigating

What's next:

The Emory University Police Department has asked the GBI to investigate the use of force by Officer Morgan.