CDC Atlanta shooting attack: Emory police officer confronted gunman, records show

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 14, 2025 10:56pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
Law enforcement vehicles are seen outside Emory Hospital following an active shooter incident on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Officer Mark Morgan of Emory University Police fired at gunman Patrick Joseph White during the shooting at the CDC campus, where White killed a DeKalb County police officer before committing suicide.
    • White fired nearly 200 rounds, hitting six CDC buildings, and used guns obtained from his father's safe; he believed the COVID-19 vaccine caused his depression and suicidal thoughts.
    • The Emory University Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine Officer Morgan's use of force in the incident.

ATLANTA - Authorities have identified the officer who opened fire on a gunman during last week’s deadly attack at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus in Atlanta.

Emory police officer named

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Emory University Police Officer Mark Morgan fired at 47-year-old Patrick Joseph White during the Aug. 8 shooting on Clifton Road. White is accused of killing DeKalb County police officer David Rose before turning the gun on himself.

Morgan, 32, joined the Emory University Police Department in April 2024, according to the agency’s social media. His LinkedIn page indicates it is his first job in law enforcement. 

CDC Atlanta shooting attack

The backstory:

Investigators said White fired nearly 200 rounds, striking six CDC buildings. No one inside the CDC or a nearby daycare was injured.

According to the GBI, the guns used in the attack belonged to White’s father. White allegedly broke into a safe at his family’s home to obtain them.

Officials said White believed the COVID-19 vaccine had made him depressed and suicidal.

Waiting for Emory to respond

What we don't know:

Typically, most departments have a policy in place which would put an officer involved in a shooting on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Emory Police have not said if that is the case with Officer Morgan. 

GBI investigating 

What's next:

The Emory University Police Department has asked the GBI to investigate the use of force by Officer Morgan.

The Source: The details in this article come from an open records request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. More details are forthcoming from the GBI as the investigation progresses. Additional details come from the social media accounts for Emory Police and LinkedIn.

