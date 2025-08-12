CDC Atlanta shooting: GBI announces press conference for Tuesday

The Brief The GBI will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday with local and federal agencies to address the Aug. 8 CDC shooting; it will be livestreamed on FOX 5 Atlanta platforms. Authorities say 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and damaging at least four CDC buildings before dying during the incident. The attack killed DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose and has led the CDC’s union to call for stronger security measures.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a 10 a.m. press conference on Tuesday related to the shooting last Friday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's headquarters in Atlanta.

According to the notice posted by the GBI, they will be joined by DeKalb County Police Department, Department of Health and Human Services, Emory University Police Department and the FBI.

What we know:

On Aug. 8, a gunman opened fire on the CDC, firing more than 180 rounds and shattering about 150 windows, including "blast-resistant" glass.

At least four CDC buildings were damaged, but no employees were injured. However, DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was killed when he responded to reports of an active shooter.

Authorities later identified the accused shooter as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, who blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal. White died during the incident, though officials have not said whether he was killed by police or took his own life.

The attack left the CDC campus scarred and staff shaken, prompting calls from the agency’s union for stronger security measures.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited CDC's Roybal campus on Monday. He also reportedly visited the wife of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who was killed when he responded to reports of the shooting.

What we don't know:

At this time, no official photograph of the suspect has been released to the public. It is unknown what the GBI and the other officials plan to discuss during today's press conference.