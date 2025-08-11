Suspected CDC shooter previously reported to police for suicide attempts

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Law enforcement respond to an active shooting along Clifton Road near the Emory University campus on Aug. 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

CDC suspected shooter "known" to police

What we know:

The calls took place on Sept. 7, 2024; April 25; and July 21. Two of the three calls were made by White's father, Kenneth. One call was made by a crisis line worker who spoke with White.

After the first call, White was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment, but he refused help the other two times.

Sept. 7 call: White got a gun

What we know:

According to police records, White's father called 911 around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024. The call was listed as a suicide threat/attempt.

The officers who responded said they were advised that White was attempting to get a gun from a locker. As they were responding, the officers were updated that White had gotten a gun but gave it back to his dad.

Once they arrived at White's home in Kennesaw, officers said they spoke with the dad and White separately.

Officers said White stated he was in pain and had back surgery a decade ago.

"He stated that he got the COVID shot and that his health has been bad ever since. (White) stated he did take a gun from his father but it was unloaded and that it was only a cry for help," the report said.

Kenneth told officers that White said he wanted to kill himself, according to the report. Officers also said Kenneth told them White had seen numerous doctors who couldn't find anything physically wrong with him.

Kenneth called the Georgia crisis line, and an ambulance picked White up and took him to Kennestone Hospital.

The officer wrote, "I did not observe any signs of aggression from Patrick during our entire encounter."

April 25 call: White called crisis line

What we know:

Officers responded to White's home around 10:15 p.m. on April 25 after White had reportedly called a veterans' crisis line. The crisis line worker told dispatchers that White said he'd been drinking and taking medication.

When officers arrived at the house, they said White told them he had no intention of harming himself, and he called the line "just to talk to someone."

White said he did not want to go to the hospital, and officers said no further action was taken.

July 21 call: White went missing

What we know:

White's father called 911 around 9 a.m. on July 21 to report his son missing after he received calls saying goodbye, according to officers.

When officers spoke with the dad, he told them the message said something along the lines of, "Take care." "I love you." and "I'll be with you soon." Officers said the dad was worried because he hadn't seen him since the night before.

The father told officers that White liked to go to parks nearby, and officers said they had other officers patrol the area. White was not seen.

Later the same day, Kenneth called the police and said his son had returned home.

CDC shooting takes place

Why you should care:

Just 18 days after the last reported 911 call, police said White opened fire on the CDC campus in Atlanta.

The Associated Press reported that White fired over 180 rounds into the campus and broke almost 150 windows.

The AP also said a law enforcement source told a reporter that police believe White was motivated to commit the shooting because of his belief that the COVID-19 vaccine caused his depression.

During the shooting, DeKalb County police officer David Rose was killed.

White died at a CVS on Emory's campus. Police have not said if he died by suicide or if he was killed.

After the shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the shooter was known to police.

White suspected CDC shooter

Dig deeper:

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 5 said White had made comments about the vaccine to them before, but that he was mostly quiet and did yard work around his neighborhood.

The GBI has not released a photograph of White and FOX 5 has found no photos we can confirm are White.