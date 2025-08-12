CDC Atlanta shooting: Memorials continue to grow for Officer Rose

Image 1 of 7 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief Officer David Rose, 33, was fatally shot Aug. 8 while responding to an active shooter near the CDC campus; memorials honoring him have been set up at DeKalb County Police Headquarters and outside the CDC. A GoFundMe for his pregnant wife and two children has raised more than $375,000, with another fundraiser for his oldest child topping $3,500. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and recent police academy graduate, Rose will receive a posthumous commendation for heroism from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids.



Two memorials honoring fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose continue to grow, as the community remembers the 33-year-old for his bravery and sacrifice.

What we know:

Rose was killed Aug. 8 while responding to an active shooter near the CDC campus off Clifton Road in DeKalb County. According to authorities, he was one of the first officers to arrive and was shot while exiting his patrol vehicle. He was rushed to Emory University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Officer David Rose (DeKalb County Police Department)

Makeshift memorials have been set up outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters and in front of the CDC, adorned with flowers, balloons, posters, and photographs. Residents have been stopping by to pay their respects.

Support for Rose’s family has poured in online. An official GoFundMe for his pregnant wife and two children has raised more than $375,000, while a separate fundraiser for his oldest child has collected over $3,500.

The backstory:

Born in East Boston, Rose lived in Chestnut Hill before moving to Atlanta with his mother at age 10. His mother worked as an ICU nurse at Emory University Hospital for 20 years, giving Rose a close familiarity with the area. He joined the DeKalb County Police Academy in September 2024 and graduated in March. Before becoming a police officer, Rose served four years in the U.S. Marines, including a deployment to Afghanistan, and worked as a jailer in Gwinnett County.

What they're saying:

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit formed after the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, announced it will award Rose a posthumous commendation for heroism, according to a press release. The date for the award presentation has not been set.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Rose is the 13th DeKalb County officer to die by gunfire in the line of duty. The last was Officer Edgar Isidro Flores in 2018. In total, 33 DeKalb County officers have died in the line of duty since the department’s founding.

Rose is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings. Flags at all county facilities in DeKalb remain at half-staff in his honor.

What we don't know:

Funeral or memorial service details have not yet been released.