Atlanta Track Club donates more than $40k to Officer David Rose's family

The Brief The Atlanta Track Club raised more than $40,000 for Officer David Rose's family. Officer Rose was killed in the line of duty while responding to an active shooter outside the CDC on August 8th. He leaves behind a wife and two children, with another child on the way.



The Atlanta Track Club raised thousands of dollars for the family of a DeKalb County officer killed responding to the shooting at the CDC just over a week ago.

What we know:

On Saturday, all the proceeds from Atlanta's Finest 5k were donated to Officer David Rose's family.

That was more than $40,000, according to the Atlanta Track Club.

What they're saying:

"The opportunity to recognize Officer Rose and the hero that he is and then do something small to take care of his family, take care of his wife and his kids just felt like the right thing for us to do," Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said.

"When we made the announcement this week that we were going to use our registration dollars for Officer Rose's family, we saw a significant surge, so it says to me that this running community cares about each other, and they care about Atlanta," he added.

"When a community loses a police officer, and he leaves behind a child, it's our responsibility to help raise that child," APD Chief Darin Schierbaum explained.

"The whole region lost a police officer and this is the response to that. And we're going to let that family know we're going to let the DeKalb County Police Department know all of DeKalb County know that we're going to honor him for his sacrifice for all of us," he added.

The backstory:

Officer Rose was shot and killed in the line of duty during the shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control on August 8th.

According to the GBI, almost 200 bullets hit six CDC buildings but everyone inside at the time made it out without injuries.

Memorials outside the CDC and the DeKalb County Police Department continue to grow each day.

What you can do:

In response to overwhelming requests from across the nation, Officer Rose’s family has established a GoFundMe to provide ongoing support for his wife and children as they navigate the difficult road ahead.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been established for Rose's oldest daughter named Alyana.