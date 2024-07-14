PHOTOS: Attempted assassination of former President Trump at Pennsylvania rally

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - JULY 13: A screen grab captured from a video shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears to be injured after gunshots were reported as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was seen bloodied on his right ear as he was being evacuated from the stage, according to social media footage. (Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)