Sen. Ossoff, Sen. Warnock voice support for VP Kamala Harris

Georgia Sen. John Ossoff and several Democratic state lawmakers have publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, pledging their support to help her win Georgia in the upcoming election.

During a news conference held this morning at Atlanta Technical College, Sen. Ossoff expressed enthusiasm for Harris's campaign, highlighting her experience and track record as vice president. He emphasized the excitement surrounding her candidacy and noted that Harris has made numerous campaign visits to Georgia, appealing to voters as she seeks to secure the Democratic nomination and ultimately win the presidential race.

In addition to Ossoff's endorsement, other lawmakers and supporters praised Harris's preparedness and commitment.

Sen. Raphael Warnock also endorsed Harris, expressing his pride in working alongside her and President Joe Biden.

The Harris campaign has seen a significant influx of donations, raising over $46 million in just 24 hours through the ActBlue platform, marking the site's largest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.

Despite mixed reactions from Georgia voters, with some expressing support for Harris and others leaning toward former President Trump, the campaign remains focused on mobilizing support and addressing key issues.