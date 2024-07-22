Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason, praises Biden’s decision to endorse Harris

Jason Carter, grandson of President Jimmy Carter and former Georgia state senator, says he was initially surprised by President Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the presidential race. Once the shock wore off, Carter said it just made sense.

"Joe Biden has done a lot throughout his whole life to demonstrate he's the kind of person to put his country above himself, and so it wasn't out of character." said former Georgia State Sen. Jason Carter.

Carter says he fully supports Biden's decision and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for the top spot. He believes she is the best choice.

"Vice President Harris has the benefit of being part of this ticket and having been a part of this ticket for the last several months and years. She's run before nationally; she's been part of the team that beat Trump last time, and she knows how this works," Carter said.

The former president’s grandson says he, like many Georgia Democrats, has seen an outpouring of support for the move.

"I think the energy we all feel this day, yesterday, I think that's going to continue," he said.

As for what his grandfather, former President Jimmy Carter, might think of the move, Jason Carter did not mince words.

"I think he'd be proud of his friend Joe Biden. They've known each other for 50 years, and I think this is one of those moments that you have someone we all respect in Joe Biden doing something we all respect," Jason Carter said.

While Carter says he believes President Biden made the right decision, he has no doubt the president is capable of finishing his term in office.

Late Monday, the Georgia Democratic Party released a statement of its delegates endorsing the vice president.