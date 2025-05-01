Woodstock man sentenced to 35 years for domestic violence case

article

The Brief William Scott Kirk II of Woodstock was sentenced to 35 years—10 in prison and 25 on probation—after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in a domestic violence case involving an armed standoff. The incident occurred in May 2024 when Kirk trapped his girlfriend inside an apartment with a handgun; SWAT teams rescued her safely after several hours. Kirk was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction; five guns were found in his apartment following the arrest.



A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident that led to an armed standoff and SWAT response last year.

What we know:

William Scott Kirk II, 35, entered a negotiated guilty plea on April 25 to charges including family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony, according to District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Kirk will serve 10 years in prison, with the remaining 25 years on probation. He must also have no contact with the victim, complete a Family Violence Intervention Program, and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 20, 2024, at an Alta Ridgewalk apartment in Woodstock. Prosecutors said a verbal argument between Kirk and his girlfriend escalated into physical violence, prompting the woman to leave and seek help from friends.

When she later returned with those friends to retrieve her dog and personal belongings, Kirk allowed her inside but then locked the door, brandished a handgun, and prevented her from leaving. The friends, who witnessed Kirk holding the firearm and heard the woman screaming, immediately called 911.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Woodstock Police Department, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, and Holly Springs Police Department. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Hostage Negotiation Team attempted to make contact with Kirk, but he refused to communicate.

After several hours, SWAT officers entered the apartment, safely rescued the victim, and arrested Kirk. A search of the residence turned up five firearms, despite Kirk being a convicted felon prohibited from possessing weapons.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Treadaway praised the law enforcement response, saying, "The explosive rage of this defendant posed a substantial risk to the safety of the victim and surrounding residents of the apartment complex. We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response of our law enforcement agencies that ensured the victim’s safe rescue and protected our community as a whole."

The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock Police Department, with assistance from the Holly Springs Police Department.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center at CFVC.org or call their 24/7 crisis hotline at 770-479-1703. In an emergency, dial 911.