Trump cuts $1B in school mental health grants, sparking concern in Georgia

The Brief The Trump administration has cut $1 billion in federal grants originally intended to help schools hire more counselors and psychologists, prompting concerns from Georgia educators and advocates. Georgia falls well short of the recommended student-to-counselor ratio, with some districts having only one psychologist or social worker for the entire district. Advocates say the funding is crucial for preventing violence and supporting student well-being, especially in communities still healing from school shootings like the one at Apalachee High School.



The Trump administration is eliminating $1 billion in federal grants originally intended to help schools across the country hire more counselors and psychologists — a move local educators and advocates say could undermine school safety and mental health services, especially in the wake of school shootings.

What we know:

The funding was part of a bipartisan gun violence prevention law signed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022. The U.S. Department of Education confirmed the cuts following pressure from conservative strategists who alleged the grant money was being used to support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The department says it will explore alternative ways to support school mental health services.

But for education advocates in Georgia, where school counselor staffing is already far below recommended levels, the decision is alarming.

The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of one counselor per 250 students. Georgia averages one counselor for every 378 students, and some districts reportedly have just one psychologist or social worker for the entire district.

What they're saying:

"This decision is deeply disappointing—and it’s dangerous," said Layla Renee Contreras, head of the advocacy group Change for Chee and an alumna of Apalachee High School, where a shooting last year left her community shaken. "Mental health isn’t political. It’s essential for students and teachers."

Contreras praised the Barrow County School District for hiring more counselors since the shooting but said the federal cuts undermine those efforts. "We need to be building more systems of support, not dismantling them."

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, echoed the concerns, noting that counselors play a vital role in preventing violence of all types—not just school shootings.

"Whether that’s a fight, an assault… counselors assist educators in working with students and teaching them how to solve problems without resorting to violence," she said.

School districts in metro Atlanta are still assessing the potential impact. A DeKalb County Schools spokesperson said the district is not currently aware of any direct effects from the funding cuts. Fulton County Schools said they are monitoring the situation closely.

"DCSD is unaware of any impact these cuts will have on the District's hiring or retention of school counselors or psychologists," said DeKalb County Schools.

"We are aware of the reports and want to reassure our community that we are monitoring the situation closely," said Fulton County Schools.

Other school systems – Gwinnett, Cobb and Atlanta Public Schools -- have not yet responded to requests for comment.