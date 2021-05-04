Bidens, Carters pose for a photo during visit to Plains

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
PLAINS, Ga. - The oldest sitting president and the longest-living president appeared in the same, historic photo. 

During their visit to Georgia last week, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stopped in Plains, Georgia, home of former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter. 

Joe Biden was a Delaware senator and Jimmy Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

"It was great to see President Carter," Biden said Thursday night before leaving Georgia. "We sat and talked about the old days."

Biden remarked the former president's health is improving. Jimmy Carter is more than a year removed from brain surgery in 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

 The photo garnered attention on social media, some remarking about the way the group was posed and that the Bidens appeared to tower over the Carters in the photo. 

Some commenters remarked the lens used to take the photo perhaps distorted the Bidens size, making the difference in stature between the Bidens and their predecessors appear larger. 

Biden had previously visited Georgia in March with Vice President Kamala Harris. The trip was originally planned to rally support for the administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. However, their plans changed after the shocking shootings at three metro Atlanta spas.

Instead of the original rally scheduled, Biden and Harris met with Asian-American Georgia legislators and community leaders at Emory University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

