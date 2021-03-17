Community mourns victims of spa shooting in Cherokee County
Members of the community gathered outside Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County Thursday night. They came to remember and honor the victims of Tuesday night's shooting.
Asian Americans say race can't be overlooked in deadly spa shootings
Some members of the Asian American community say race cannot be separated from the shootings at spas in Atlanta and Acworth.
Customer recalls Cherokee County spa shooting, shares video
A customer at the Cherokee County spa – one of three struck by violence this week – said the shooting occurred so quickly he didn’t have time to be scared.
Law enforcement expert takes issue with comments on spa shooting investigation
A veteran law officer is raising concerns about the way Cherokee County authorities have described their investigation into the deadly spa shooting spree in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.
Georgia sheriff spokesman removed from spa shootings case amid racist Facebook posts, controversial comments
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker recently came under criticism for saying Wednesday that the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the recent spa slayings that occurred in the Atlanta area had a "bad day."
Atlanta-area spa shootings: Police still working to notify victim families
During a press conference Thursday, Atlanta police released new details regarding their investigation into the deadly spa shootings, and said they were still working to notify families of the victims.
Atlanta-area spa shootings: President Biden orders flags lowered to honor victims
President Joe Biden has ordered the American flags at the White House and public buildings lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the metro Atlanta spa shootings.
#StopAsianHate: Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have turned to social media to air their anger, sadness and fear. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter.
Atlanta shooting suspect Robert Long: What to know
Former classmates from Sequoyah High School say they were shocked when they heard he confessed to the murders.
Georgia sheriff’s spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt on Facebook
Asian American activists called the spokesman's alleged Facebook posts promoting T-shirts with racist language about China and COVID-19 "disturbing and outrageous."
Atlanta-area spa shootings: Confessed shooter motivated by “addiction to sex,” officials say
Authorities in Cherokee County said 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, suspected of killing eight and injuring one, confessed to all three shootings, one in Cherokee County and two in Atlanta.
‘The Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain’: Biden shares outrage over Atlanta shootings
Politicians, celebrities, activists and athletes are expressing outrage over the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo 'deeply saddened' by deadly Atlanta spa shootings
Younghoe Koo, an Asian American kicker for the Atlanta Falcons is speaking out about racial discrimination and violence in the wake of three deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas in which several victims were identified as Asian.
Gwinnett police increase patrols at Asian-owned businesses following Atlanta-area shootings
Though there are no known threats, police in Gwinnett County said they are increasing patrols near Asain-owned businesses in the wake of multiple deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday.
AAPI advocates, elected officials condemn Tuesday shootings at Atlanta-area spas
In the wake of a Tuesday night mass shooting that left eight dead at multiple Atlanta-area spas, Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocates are speaking out against an increase in crimes targeting the Asian-American community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
'I’m hurt. I'm numb': Family devastated after mother of 2 killed in spa shooting
Loved ones told us Delaina Yaun and her husband were first time customers at the Cherokee County massage parlor when Yaun was shot and killed.
Atlanta-area spa shootings: Facebook taking down image of fake post posing as confessed killer
A representative with Facebook communications acknowledged Wednesday a fraudulent image circulating of an apparent post from Robert Aaron Long, the confessed gunman in multiple Atlanta-area spa shootings.
Man accused of killing 8, injuring 1 at massage parlor, 2 spas in metro Atlanta arrested, deputies say
The man who law enforcement agencies said is responsible for the deaths of eight people at a massage parlor and two spas in metro Atlanta on Tuesday has been arrested, deputies confirmed.
White House: Deadly metro Atlanta spa shootings 'horrific'
President Biden has been in touch with the Atlanta Mayor's Office and continues to be in touch with the FBI over the deadly shootings at three metro Atlanta spas.
Man accused of killing 4, injuring 1 at Cherokee County massage parlor in custody, deputies say
Deputies said they have taken the man investigators said opened fire inside a Cherokee County business off of Georgia Highway 92, killing four and injuring one other into custody in Crisp County. Investigators have since linked this shooting to two deadly spa shootings in Atlanta.