Atlanta spa shooter case: Motions to begin in October

A Fulton County judge gave attorneys for the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings more time to prepare for the death penalty trial against him.

Robert Aaron Long appeared in court Tuesday, more than a year after he was arrested for killing eight people at three Metro Atlanta spas.

Four of those victims died in shootings at two different Atlanta spas.

Long pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Fulton County where District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty, as well as a sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s new hate crimes law. Long blamed a sex addiction as motive for the killings rather than racial bias.

On Tuesday, Long's attorneys filed a binder titled "Motion Index" with 28 motions, which a judge discussed. He granted the defense an extension and continuation to preserve evidence until Oct. 17. The court could hear motions through Nov 4.

The state will respond to written motions filed by the defense already by July 30.

Robert Aaron Long pleads guilty to spa shootings in Cherokee County

In July 2021, Long pleaded guilty in Cherokee County to charges including four counts of murder.

He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

Where were the Atlanta-area spa shootings?

Police said Long shot several people on March 16, 2021, at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County. Then, Long drove about 30 miles south to Atlanta.

Police said he shot three women at Gold Spa and one woman across the street at Aromatherapy Spa on Piedmont Road.

Who were the victims in the Atlanta-area spa shootings?

The four people killed in Cherokee County were Paul Michels, 54; Xiaojie "Emily" Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Yaun, 33.

The Atlanta victims were Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

