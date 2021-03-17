Police: 4 women killed in 2 spa shootings on Piedmont Road in Atlanta

Police: 4 women killed in 2 spa shootings on Piedmont Road in Atlanta

Police in Atlanta said four people are dead at two separate spas along Piedmont Road NE on Tuesday evening. Investigators have since linked the two incidents to a deadly shooting at a massage parlor in Cherokee County and confirmed the shooter was arrested in Crisp County.