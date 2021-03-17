Law enforcement expert takes issue with comments on spa shooting investigation
A veteran law officer is raising concerns about the way Cherokee County authorities have described their investigation into the deadly spa shooting spree in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.
Atlanta-area spa shootings: Police still working to notify victim families
During a press conference Thursday, Atlanta police released new details regarding their investigation into the deadly spa shootings, and said they were still working to notify families of the victims.
Atlanta shooting suspect Robert Long: What to know
Former classmates from Sequoyah High School say they were shocked when they heard he confessed to the murders.
Atlanta-area spa shootings: Confessed shooter motivated by “addiction to sex,” officials say
Authorities in Cherokee County said 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, suspected of killing eight and injuring one, confessed to all three shootings, one in Cherokee County and two in Atlanta.
Man accused of killing 8, injuring 1 at massage parlor, 2 spas in metro Atlanta arrested, deputies say
The man who law enforcement agencies said is responsible for the deaths of eight people at a massage parlor and two spas in metro Atlanta on Tuesday has been arrested, deputies confirmed.
Man accused of killing 4, injuring 1 at Cherokee County massage parlor in custody, deputies say
Deputies said they have taken the man investigators said opened fire inside a Cherokee County business off of Georgia Highway 92, killing four and injuring one other into custody in Crisp County. Investigators have since linked this shooting to two deadly spa shootings in Atlanta.
Police: 4 women killed in 2 spa shootings on Piedmont Road in Atlanta
Police in Atlanta said four people are dead at two separate spas along Piedmont Road NE on Tuesday evening. Investigators have since linked the two incidents to a deadly shooting at a massage parlor in Cherokee County and confirmed the shooter was arrested in Crisp County.