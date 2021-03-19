Atlanta spa shootings: Medical examiner releases names of victims

article

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday released the names of four additional people who were killed this week when a gunman entered three Atlanta-area spas and opened fire, killing eight people.

The shootings took place Tuesday at Youngs' Asian Massage, near Woodstck and at Golds Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, located on Piedmont Road NE near Atlanta's Buckhead neaighborhood.

The victims, all of Asian decent, are listed below:

Soon C. Park, 74-years-old

Hyun J. Grant, 51-years-old

Suncha Kim, 69-years-old

Yong A. Yule, 63-years-old

The shootings at the two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in Cherokee County Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said.

Authorities in Cherokee County identified five of the victims of Tuesday's shootings on Wednesday, including 30-year-old Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, the sole survivor of the attack.

Deputies said 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 64-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie "Emily" Tan and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng were killed in the shootings.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Long, told investigators he has a "sex addiction" and said the massage parlor locations he targeted may have been "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate." Long also allegedly took "responsibility" for the shooting, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials have stressed that the investigation is ongoing, with authorities not making an official determination as to the motive of the attacks, which came amid a documented rise in anti-Asian sentiment nationwide.

