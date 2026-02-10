Walk for Peace monks arriving in Washington DC today

The Brief Buddhist monks are expected to enter D.C. on foot Tuesday to finish a 108-day walk from Texas. Stops include Washington National Cathedral Tuesday and the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. Police say rolling road closures are planned; the group later heads back to Texas by bus.



After 108 days on the road, a group of Buddhist monks in saffron robes is set to step into Washington, D.C., on foot Tuesday, finishing a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace that began in Fort Worth, Texas, and drew crowds across the South and up the East Coast.

What we know:

Nineteen monks started the journey Oct. 26, 2025, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, traveling through multiple states — including Georgia — as their quiet, single-file procession became a familiar sight along highways and in town centers. Millions followed along online, often alongside the group’s rescue dog, Aloka.

The final days in the capital include outdoor appearances at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday and the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. An interfaith reception is planned at the cathedral, where Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde is helping host the monks. The Metropolitan Police Department said the monks are expected to enter the District via Chain Bridge around 8 a.m. Tuesday, with rolling road closures across Northwest Washington as they move toward the cathedral.

Along the way, the trek has not been without danger. In November outside Houston, an escort vehicle was hit by a truck, injuring two monks.

The collision resulted in the amputation of Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan's leg, which prompted his return to his home in Snellville, Georgia. However, the monk rejoined his brothers and Aloka at their rest stop on Monday night and for the final leg of the journey to the nation's capitol.

In recent days, the monks have dealt with bitter cold and brutal wind and have been met with a handful of protesters along with way.

Throughout the journey, the group of monks and their leader remained calm and steadfast, praying over and blessing many of those who came to see them along the route and reminding everyone in attendance during their daily visititations to make each and every day their "peaceful day."

While in Washington, the monks plan to submit a request asking lawmakers to declare Vesak — Buddha’s birthday — a national holiday, though leaders say the walk is not a political campaign.

The schedule continues Wednesday with rolling closures as the group moves toward the National Mall, with stops expected at the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill and St. Mark’s Capitol Hill Church before a final march to the Lincoln Memorial.

After appearances in the region, the return trip is expected to be easier: The monks plan to appear at Maryland’s Capitol, then take a bus back to Texas, arriving in downtown Fort Worth early Saturday. From there, they plan one more short walk — about 6 miles — back to the temple where the pilgrimage began.

