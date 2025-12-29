Buddhist monks draw largest crowd yet during Georgia stop on cross-country peace walk

The Brief More than a dozen Buddhist monks drew their largest crowd yet during a peace walk stop in Trilith. The monks are walking from Fort Worth to Washington, promoting peace, healing, mindfulness and simplicity. The group plans to continue through Georgia before reaching Washington sometime in February.



More than a dozen Buddhist monks, dressed in traditional saffron and brown robes and accompanied by their rescue dog, Aloka, made their way through a sea of Georgians of all ages bundled in coats lining the streets near Trilith Studios in Fayette County.

Monks Walk for Peace

The backstory:

Nineteen monks have drawn national attention for their walk from their monastery in Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., promoting peace, healing, mindfulness and happiness through simplicity. Their journey has steadily gained attention, with crowds increasing each day and their progress trending on social media.

The group arrived in North Georgia the day after Christmas and has slowly made its way into metro Atlanta over the past several days.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Supporters line the street to welcome Buddhist monks walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., as part of a peace pilgrimage in Trilith, Georgia, on December 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

Monks in Georgia

What we know:

In Trilith, supporters lined the route and pressed in as the monks moved through the crowd.

More than a thousand people braved the windy, cold Monday morning to line the procession route, offering support, snacks and, at times, flowers. The leader of the monks said this was the largest crowd they have encountered so far on the journey to the nation’s capital.

Some supporters arrived hours early to secure a spot along the route. The monks reached Trilith around 11 a.m., while others began waiting as early as 7 a.m. to join the gathering.

‘Reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement’

What they're saying:

The monks have become a focal point of what many described as a message that resonated deeply.

"I think it's so important for the monks to walk and for us to support them because it reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement and everything that happened before. And we need peace and we need joy together," one supporter said.

Another attendee added, "Everything about them is what I think Christ would be like if he were here today. He'd be walking for peace because our world is in turmoil."

Others described the emotional impact of the moment, with one person telling FOX 5, "And when we got to this town, Atlanta is overwhelming, really."

Monks Walk for Peace route

What's next:

The monks planned to spend the night in Morrow in Clayton County hosting an Evening Peace Assembly at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include time for public interaction with the monks, followed by a blessing session.

The walk in Morrow will begin at the fire department headquarters on Highway 85. The monks will travel down 85, turning onto Highway 138. From there, they will continue onto Jonesboro Road, ending at the Morrow Center.

They expect to arrive in Washington sometime in February.