Walk for Peace continues through Georgia | Where to see them this week

The Brief Buddhist monks will host peace events in Morrow and Decatur The walk spans 2,300 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C. Organizers say the journey promotes unity and inner peace



Buddhist monks participating in a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will make two public stops in metro Atlanta Monday and Tuesday as part of their ongoing pilgrimage from Texas to Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The journey, led by Bhikkhu Pannakara, began Oct. 26 at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth and is scheduled to conclude Feb. 13, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol. Nineteen monks are taking part in the walk, traveling on foot through 10 states to promote peace, unity, and compassion.

Walk for Peace Overview Map

The monks’ next overnight stop will be Monday evening in Morrow, where they will host an Evening Peace Assembly at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include time for public interaction with the monks, followed by a blessing session.

The monks will be greeted by city leaders, including Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry. The Clayton County Police Department will provide an escort for the monks.

On Tuesday afternoon, the monks will continue their journey with a Peace Gathering in the City of Decatur, 105 Electric Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Organizers say the events offer community members an opportunity to reflect, pray, and learn more about the spiritual message behind the pilgrimage.

The public is also welcome to join the monks for lunch during their journey.

Walk for Peace Live Map

On Monday, they plan to stop for lunch at Trilith LIVE, 175 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. Visiting hours are approximately 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NOTE: Arrival times are not exact. Their walks can be delayed on a daily basis by a variety of factors. Check their social media accounts for updates.

During the walk, the monks observe a strict ascetic practice rooted in ancient Buddhist tradition, including eating one meal per day and sleeping outdoors. Organizers say the discipline underscores the walk’s central message: peace is not a destination, but a daily practice that begins within each individual.

Support the Walk for Peace

Hundreds of people interested in their journey met the monks on Saturday and Sunday in LaGrange, Hogansville, Luthersville, and Sharpsburg.

RELATED STORY: Hundreds gather in LaGrange to meet Buddhist monks on peace walk

The pilgrimage will culminate in Washington, D.C., where the monks plan to deliver a symbolic message of healing and renewal at the U.S. Capitol.

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.

Georgia monk seriously injured during walk

Before the monks left Texas, a monk with Georgia ties was seriously injured and his leg was amputated as a result.

What we know:

Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan is a well-known monk at the Wat Lao Buddha Khanti Temple in Snellville. He was struck in mid-November by a vehicle in Dayton, Texas, which is just outside of Houston.

Phra Ajarn Maha Dam Phommasan. Courtesy of Wat Lao Buddha Khanti of Atlanta

According to multiple media reports, a pickup truck struck the monks' escort car and that car slammed into the Georgia monk. Another monk also suffered minor injuries.

The monk has been released from the hospital and returned to Atlanta on Sunday. A ceremony in his honor was held at his temple.

The temple has also announced that the remaining monks on the walk will arrive at their temple on Dec. 31. After lunch, the public will be allowed to greet the monks and attend a prayer and blessing session.

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover the monk's medical costs and recovery expenses.