Peace walk monks stopping at Snellville temple for special visit

A group of Buddhist monks walking thousands of miles across the country in a call for peace and unity arrived in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, drawing crowds of supporters along their route.

What we know:

The 19 monks are on a 2,300-mile spiritual journey from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., promoting messages of unity, forgiveness and compassion. Their walk has turned them into local celebrities, with residents gathering early in the morning to welcome them and hear their message.

The monks began Wednesday’s walk near a Home Depot on Lawrenceville Highway and continued toward Snellville. Along the way, families stopped to watch, take photos and listen. One supporter, Alnisa Dious, brought her 5-year-old grandson, Kyree, to see the monks, describing the walk as a peaceful event centered on loving one another.

Organizers said some volunteers arrived as early as 6 a.m. to help prepare for the monks’ arrival. After stopping for lunch a few miles away, the group was expected to continue to a temple on Zoar Church Road, where they planned to rest briefly and meet with community members around 2 p.m. They will also meet with the community after an afternoon break.

A Snellville monk was injured while walking with the other monks during the early days of the injury. As a result, his leg was amputated. He returned to the Snellville temple last Sunday.

The monks will continue their journey north in the coming days as they make their way toward the nation’s capital.

