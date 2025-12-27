Hundreds gather in LaGrange to meet Buddhist monks on peace walk

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Buddhist monks stopped in LaGrange during a 120-day "Walk for Peace." (FOX 5)

A group of Buddhist monks walking for peace made a stop in LaGrange on Saturday.

The backstory:

After marching into the town to lined streets, the monks stopped for lunch at Western Heights Baptist Church, drawing a large crowd. They said the LaGrange turnout was the largest they had seen so far.

The lunch was the first planned stop in Georgia after the group crossed the state line from Alabama on Friday.

The monks are on a 120-day march to promote national healing, unity, compassion and mindful practice. The pilgrimage began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October and is expected to end in Washington, D.C., in February. Since the journey began, social media users have followed the monks’ daily progress as they walk through communities across the country.

After eating lunch, the monks prayed with the crowd and tied strings around attendees' wrists, a gesture meant to bring good luck, health and protection. The string is meant to be worn until it falls off.

What they're saying:

FOX 5’s Joyce Lupiani was at the church and said hundreds of people attended. Those she spoke with said they learned about the monks through social media.

"So today I'm just here supporting the monks and their walk for peace," said D'Asha Davis. "Just inspired by it. I'm not really religious, but I really appreciate their message. I think people from all backgrounds can take something really good from it, and I think it's something that we need now. I think they're inspiring hope."

Parents also hoped the event would reach younger generations.

"We came out here to see the monks, and we brought all of our children with us so we can introduce the topic to them and encourage them to bring the topic up at home," said Yadira Ayala.

Fredreska Sullivan and her daughter drove more than an hour and a half to see the monks. She said she originally saw them on social media and began tracking their progress.

What's next:

The monks plan to stay at a rest stop in Hogansville overnight. They are expected to reach Atlanta later this week.

You can track them live using their official map.