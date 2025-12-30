Monks in Decatur: Walk of Peace greeted with open arms

The Brief Nineteen Buddhist monks held a peace rally in Decatur during a 2,300-mile journey from Texas to Washington, D.C. Thousands of people and high-profile dignitaries gathered at the Beacon Municipal Complex to hear the monks' message. The monks urged the community to practice loving kindness and compassion to foster peace across the nation.



Thousands of people packed the Beacon Municipal Complex Tuesday night to welcome 19 Buddhist monks as they held a peace rally during their trek through DeKalb County.

The monks arrived in Decatur as part of a 2,300-mile spiritual and patriotic journey that began more than two months ago in Fort Worth, Texas.

The backstory:

The Walk for Peace is a 2,300-mile journey led by 19 Buddhist monks who began walking from Fort Worth, Texas, in late October. Their pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude in Washington, D.C., in February, with the group promoting peace, mindfulness, and unity through daily walks and public gatherings along the route.

What we know:

The evening program featured several dignitaries, including Sen. Raphael Warnock and DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. Despite the high-profile guests, many attendees said they waited all day specifically to hear the message of the monks. Sulinda Walker, who attended the rally, noted the shared goals of the crowd. "We all are needing the same thing and that’s peace and love. I’m not sure what has happened to the United States," Walker said.

What they're saying:

Local resident Diane Everett joined those following the trek. "I just feel that, in my heart, that this walk is truly what they say it is: A walk of love, a walk of peace and a walk of unity for the nation," Everett said.

Sulinda Walker said she had been at the Beacon Municipal Complex in Decatur since the morning to get a front-row seat of the ceremony.

"They are wanting us to love each other and to have peace within our hearts," Walker said. "Following them, and if we all do as they say, peace and love is going to come within. If we do that, the world will get back to the way it was or even better."

People braved the cold weather throughout Tuesday to hear the monks’ message of peace and unity.

Briasia Crowder was one of dozens of people who parked their cars early Tuesday morning along Anvilblock Road in Clayton County to get a glimpse of the monks as they walked past on the way to Decatur.

"I think I'm taking away from this to continue to be humble and walk in calm, peace and whatever you don't have control of, don't have control over, let it go and walk away peacefully," Crowder said.

Local perspective:

The event drew people from various backgrounds, including Faith Dukes, who sought a new experience. "I don’t know much about the Monks. I’m Christian myself but I thought it would be great to come out here and get a different perspective on things," Dukes said. Another attendee, Jade Gibbs, described the visit as a necessary reprieve from global events. "Right now, the world is chaotic. Just hearing something that’s positive and not negative is much needed," Gibbs said.

The rally concluded with a call to action from one of the monks. "Let us all practice loving kindness, compassion so that peace can bloom throughout this country and throughout the universe. Can we do this? Thank you so much," the monk told the crowd.