Meet Aloka, the peace dog winning hearts nationwide during Walk for Peace

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Buddhist monks stopped in LaGrange during a 120-day "Walk for Peace." Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

If you’ve spotted a calm, confident dog padding along beside a group of Buddhist monks — sometimes dressed better than the humans — you’ve likely met Aloka, better known as the Peace Dog.

Aloka has become an unlikely star of the cross-country Walk for Peace, not because he seeks attention, but because he quietly embodies everything the journey represents. He walks when he feels strong, rides when he needs rest, and never leaves the monks’ side. His presence is steady, intentional, and impossible to ignore.

What we know:

Estimated to be about four years old, Aloka is believed to be an Indian Pariah dog. He began his life as a stray in India, but during a previous peace walk, he simply started following the monks — and never stopped. Through heat, rain, illness, and injury, he chose the road. Over time, that loyalty earned him a permanent place in the group.

Now, Aloka is walking thousands of miles across the United States, serving as both mascot and morale booster. He has developed a devoted online following, with daily photos showing him mid-stretch, calmly waiting for the next step, or confidently leading the pack at sunrise. Some days he looks like a professional model. Other days, he looks like a tired traveler who has absolutely earned his nap.

His wardrobe is part of the appeal. Aloka is known for rotating outfits — often red, white, or other bright colors — that stand out against the monks’ traditional robes. The clothes are practical, but they’ve also turned him into a fashion icon on the trail. No matter the color, he wears each look with unmistakable confidence.

While he’s gentle and friendly with people, Aloka takes his job seriously. He’s deeply protective of the monks, alert to movement, and always scanning the surroundings. His watchful eyes have earned him a reputation as the group’s unofficial security detail. He’s polite but cautious, especially around other dogs, and clearly understands the importance of staying focused on the mission.

Despite the attention, Aloka remains humble. He’s known to get shy around fans, patiently sitting as people wave or snap photos. He seems most content when walking quietly, pausing on the grass to rest his paws, or waiting calmly for the signal to move forward.

More than anything, Aloka represents the heart of the Walk for Peace. He doesn’t carry signs or deliver speeches. He simply shows up, step after step, proving that compassion doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful.

MONKS IN GEORGIA

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.