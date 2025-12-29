Buddhist monks’ Walk for Peace draws massive crowd in Morrow: 'It’s more than them just walking'

Image 1 of 18 ▼ A massive crowd lines the entrance and surrounding grounds of the Morrow Center at Southlake Mall as Buddhist monks arrive for the Walk for Peace, drawing overwhelming turnout in Clayton County on December 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Massive crowds in Morrow overwhelmed the venue, forcing last-minute changes for safety during the monks’ Walk for Peace stop. Attendees and officials described the gathering as a rare moment of unity centered on peace, spirituality, and community. The monks continue their 2,300-mile pilgrimage Tuesday with a public stop planned in Decatur.



They stood on cars, used walkers, and bundled up in blankets, whatever it took to see the Buddhist monks as they stopped in Morrow on Monday evening amid their Walk For Peace.

More than a dozen monks, along with their trusted companion, Aloka the Peace Dog, are on a pilgrimage promoting peace, a message resonating with many Georgians.

Buddhist monks walk for peace in Morrow

What we know:

The monks ended their third day in the Peach State at the Morrow Center at Southlake Mall. As with earlier in the day in Fayette County, a sea of people followed them in hopes of being touched by their message of peace, hope and love.

The sheer size of the crowd forced organizers to make last-minute changes to the monks’ planned appearance. A FOX 5 photographer on scene reported the venue reached capacity early, with hundreds of people pressing to get inside and some attendees unable to exit because of the crowd.

The monks were moved inside the building for safety reasons.

Through the glass at the entrance to the Morrow Center, residents peered in to catch a glimpse of the modestly dressed men on their latest stop in Georgia as they made their way toward Washington, D.C. Their traditional saffron and brown robes cut through the darkness on a cold, windy Georgia night as did the sea of phones recording what many call a significant event.

What does it mean when monks walk for peace?

What they're saying:

Attendees described the Walk for Peace gathering as a rare moment of unity and reflection, drawing people together across backgrounds and beliefs.

"This is the most monumental thing I’ve seen," said Trottie Commons, who attended the event. "There’s no shopping involved. There’s nothing monetary. It’s all about spirituality and consideration. It’s more than them just walking. It’s everybody getting together for it."

Latoya Dawkins said the turnout underscored a shared desire for peace. "This shows how close we are to one another and that we all want to support the same mission," she said, noting she was stunned by the number of people filling the mall area and nearby streets.

Her daughter, Michelle Dawkins, said the size of the crowd reflected broad community engagement. "It shows that our community is very aware and very engaged," she said. "Inside, it felt like they were at capacity, and outside every side of the mall was covered with people."

Morrow Mayor John Lampl said the crowd far exceeded expectations on a cold night. "It’s a very calm, happy, excited crowd," Lampl said, estimating several thousand people attended. "Peace is a message that we all understand. We want a peaceful community and a peaceful world, and they’re delivering that message."

FOLLOW THEIR JOURNEY THROUGH GEORGIA:

How many attended?

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released official attendance figures for any of the Walk for Peace stops so far, and FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently verified crowd estimates from this or any previous events.

However, earlier FOX 5 Atlanta coverage documented steadily growing turnouts as the monks moved through Georgia, including large crowds in Fayette County earlier Monday and increasing numbers at prior stops in North Georgia, where supporters lined roads and gathered at scheduled rest points despite cold weather.

What's next:

The monks are expected to continue their journey Tuesday with a scheduled stop in Decatur, where another public peace gathering is planned in the afternoon. Additional stops are expected as the group continues east and north through metro Atlanta before leaving Georgia later this week.

MORE: Where to see the monks this week

Where did the monks start walking?

The backstory:

The Walk for Peace is a 2,300-mile journey led by 19 Buddhist monks who began walking from Fort Worth, Texas, in late October. Their pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude in Washington, D.C., in February, with the group promoting peace, mindfulness, and unity through daily walks and public gatherings along the route.